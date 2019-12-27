Good Friday morning! We hope you have had a great week and send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
It was a gorgeous Thursday with plenty of sunshine and record-breaking temperatures in Saginaw, Flint, and Houghton Lake. Some areas even managed the 60s!
For some perspective on yesterday's warm up, while we are going to chop as much as 15-20 degrees off of our temperatures for Friday afternoon, we'll still end up being about 10 degrees above our average high temperatures for late December.
Today & Tonight
All is quiet around Mid-Michigan as we get ready to kick off the Friday morning commute. While there is a bit of moisture out on the roads just like other days this week, we're not seeing any substantial precipitation for the morning drive.
Temperatures have been mild in the 40s and even 50s overnight, but as a cold front passes by, temperatures will quickly fall into the middle 30s to low 40s this morning.
Afternoon temperatures won't see much of a warm up after falling this morning, with a minimal recovery into the upper 30s and low 40s later today.
Dry conditions will continue this afternoon as high pressure builds into the region. Clouds that are stubborn through the first half of the day will have the potential to clear out a bit this afternoon and evening, so some late day sun won't be off the table.
Clearing continues overnight with mostly clear conditions rolling into early Saturday morning. Lows tonight will fall quickly thanks to that clearing, landing in the middle and upper 20s.
Saturday
Although we may start the day with some sun, expect clouds to gradually build in as the first day of the weekend rolls along. Despite the increase in cloud cover, we should stay dry through the day on Saturday.
High temperatures will remain above average with values in the upper 30s to middle 40s.
Sunday & Monday Storm System
Rain will begin moving into the region primarily after midnight into Sunday morning. Once that rain arrives, it will likely come in waves through the day on Monday.
The first wave will likely come on Sunday morning and once it moves out, we could actually see a bit of a lull at times during Sunday afternoon and evening. We should have a more specific outlook on timing with Saturday's forecast updates.
Once the lull comes to an end, the next round is expected to move in later Sunday into Monday. Just like Sunday, once that round moves out on Monday morning, there may be another lull before the next wave comes in later Monday.
Some of the rain may be heavy at times and a few rumbles of thunder could be heard at times on Sunday, too.
With high temperatures expected to be in the upper 40s to middle 50s on Sunday, we expect anything that falls on Sunday to be in the form of rain. Monday morning's round should remain in liquid form as well as temperatures likely won't fall much overnight Sunday into Monday.
However, temperatures will fall through the day on Monday, so as colder air moves in, rain will mix with and eventually change over to snow into the day on Tuesday.
It's possible some of that snow may accumulate on Tuesday, but it's far too early to talk specifics. We'll iron out those details as we get closer.
When all is said and done with the rainfall on Monday, current forecast amounts between 1-1.5" are expected. It's worth noting these values will likely change a bit before Sunday, so just take them as a general idea and not exact totals.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.