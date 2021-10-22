Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and if you're starting your weekend soon, we hope it's a wonderful weekend ahead.
As we close out the workweek, our unseasonably warm temperatures from earlier this week are long gone. We're now settling into a much more October-like pattern and temperatures will actually start falling below seasonal averages for a change.
If you've been waiting for sweater weather, these next few days are for you!
Today & Tonight
There will be no doubt what the biggest story out the door this morning will be. Temperatures are running 15 to 25 degrees colder than our Thursday, which puts us right in the 30s and 40s for the Friday morning drive.
Most areas will wake up dry this morning too, but a few spotty lake-effect showers will be possible. The most favored area for these showers would be our northwest zones near Houghton Lake and right along the shoreline in the eastern Thumb.
With a cool start, a consistent north northwest wind flow, and mostly cloudy conditions around much of the day, temperatures won't warm up much. Expect highs in the upper 40s to around 50 this afternoon. Thankfully that north northwest wind should be on the lighter side, limiting the wind chill.
Most of our Friday will be spent on the dry side with some occasional peeks of sun between lake-effect clouds, but occasional lake-effect rain showers will be possible. These showers are not expected to be heavy and won't be much more than a nuisance.
Small chances for showers will continue overnight, but will remain isolated at best. Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures from completely tanking, but we're still expecting upper 30s in most areas and where the clouds do break up, we could see some patchy frost.
Saturday
Saturday will be similar to Friday, with mostly cloudy skies most of the day and some spotty lake-effect rain showers. In between the clouds, you may occasionally see the sun poke through, especially during the second half of the day.
Highs will remain chilly on Saturday, with the upper 40s and low 50s once again your target. West northwest winds on Saturday will likely remain on the lighter side between 5 to 10 miles per hour.
There is a chance skies could clear out a bit on Saturday night, which will lead to a bigger drop off in our temperatures. Lows into Sunday morning will be in the lower to middle 30s, bringing a good chance of frost.
Sunday
Sunday is expected to start with some sunshine, before clouds increase through the day. Despite the increased cloud cover by the afternoon, we should remain dry through at least dinnertime or so.
Highs will have a chance to reach into the low 50s again to wrap up the weekend, with winds turning more northeasterly.
Our next system will be approaching from the southwest and will eventually bring showers through the late evening. This will be a more broad-coverage rain event that will continue into Monday over much of the TV5 viewing area, although our northern counties may be spared depending on the exact track of the system.
We'll keep an eye on it through the weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
