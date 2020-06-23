Good Tuesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and we hope Tuesday is just as nice.
The summer heat has been around in full force over the last few days and it looks like those who have been hoping for a little bit of a cool down will finally get some relief on Tuesday.
Some rain has been passing through here and there as well, which is a welcomed sight as we've definitely needed some around parts of the area. Although it's worth noting many areas still need more.
Today & Tonight
Showers are pushing off to the north and east this morning, so if you're headed out early this morning you may run into some rain. Most of that rain is on the lighter side and shouldn't amount to much more than a nuisance on your commute.
Be sure to check out your Interactive Radar before stepping out the door!
With the clouds and showers sticking around overnight, mild temperatures await you as you step out the door with middle to upper 60s around most of the region. There is a bit of mugginess as well.
After the initial wave of showers this morning, we'll go through a bit of a quiet period where much of the area will be dry. Temperatures should have a chance to climb into the lower and middle 70s during this time.
Despite that quiet period, it is possible we see showers and storms redevelop in the afternoon and evening. This next round should be scattered, so no need to cancel anything as there is a chance you may not see anything at all. However, be aware of the possibility and check in with the radar once in awhile. No severe weather is expected, but heavy rain will remain a possibility in any thunderstorms.
Humidity values should drop off quite a bit into the evening hours and any showers should gradually fade into the late evening with only a stray shower possible overnight.
Clouds will likely clear out a bit as well, which should allow temperatures to fall to much more comfortable levels late tonight with a mix of 40s and 50s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
