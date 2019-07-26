Happy Friday! We hope you have had a great week so far and we wish you a wonderful weekend ahead.
It has been a beautiful day with sunshine and pleasant temperatures. A perfect way to close out this work-week.
We break down the weekend forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Any evening plans tonight look great, and as always there are plenty of things to do around Mid-Michigan like Friday Night Live and the Munger Potato Festival.
Skies will start to cloud up during the overnight period ahead of our next system, but any chances for showers and thunderstorms should hold off until we get closer to daybreak Saturday.
Expect overnight lows to fall into the middle 60s.
Saturday
A few showers and storms will be possible as we begin the day Saturday, but the first round should gradually wind down as the morning goes along.
It will be mild and muggy, with temperatures starting in the 70s as many of us wake up for the day. With that hot start, we'll have no trouble reaching the middle and upper 80s in the afternoon.
As heat and humidity build, a few more showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon. We don't expect the coverage to be super widespread or last all day at this time.
Just check in with the radar once in awhile.
Sunday
We start mild again on Sunday, with temperatures starting in the 70s and 60s.
Our humidity values will also be on the rise, so it will be more uncomfortable on Sunday.
Combined with temperatures in the middle and upper 80s, heat index values will have a chance to feel like the lower 90s at times through the second half of the weekend.
A few showers and storms will be possible again on Sunday, but like Saturday, we aren't expecting anything that washes out the day.
