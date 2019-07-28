Good evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend and we welcome you to new week!
Hot and humid conditions prevailed over the weekend along with some thunderstorms.
Monday will look to bring more chances for showers and t-storms.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
A few isolated showers and storms are poping up along the I-69 corridor. We aren't expecting any wash outs. Most look to stay dry.
The best coverage of any development look to stay south of the Tri-Cities.
Shower chances decrease into the evening and overnight hours. An isolated shower or t-storm may linger north of the bay. Most should expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky will take us into Monday.
Lows will be very warm; only down into the low 70s.
Monday
This is looking like the best day of the week to see some more shower and thunderstorms develop.
The best time frame is looking to be from the late morning hours into the afternoon and early evening.
Some thunderstorms may be on the stronger side, but no severe weather is expected at this time.
Temperatures will be back into the mid 80s. Humidity levels will continue to stay uncomfortable with dew points back in the 60s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.