Good morning Mid-Michigan! We made it through the week and we welcome you to the weekend!
Hot and humid conditions settle back in for this weekend, but it won't be nearly as rough as last week.
After some storms Saturday, Sunday is trending more dry. Monday will be a different story.
We break down the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
We start mild again on Sunday, with temperatures starting in the 60s and 70s.
Our humidity values will also be on the rise, so it will be more uncomfortable on Sunday.
Combined with temperatures in the middle and upper 80s, heat index values will have a chance to feel like the lower 90s at times.
A few isolated showers and storms will be possible again on Sunday, but we aren't expecting anything severe or any wash outs. Most look to stay dry.
The best coverage of any development look to stay south of the Tri-Cities.
