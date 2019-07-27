Good morning Mid-Michigan! We made it through the week and we welcome you to the weekend!
Hot and humid conditions settle back in for this weekend, but it won't be nearly as rough as last week. Still, we'll need to be on the lookout for returning storms.
We break down the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
A few showers and storms will be possible for the early morning hour, but the first round should gradually wind down as the morning goes along.
A good mix of sun & clouds will carry into the late morning and early afternoon hours.
It will be warm and muggy, with temperatures already starting in the 70s. With that warm start, we'll have no trouble reaching the middle and upper 80s in the afternoon.
As heat and humidity build, a few more showers and thunderstorms will be possible late afternoon and especially into the evening. We don't expect the coverage to be super widespread or last all day at this time.
The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk issued for all of Mid-Michigan for some isolated strong to severe storms to develop.
Remember this is a 1 on a scale of 5. The main threats this time around look to be gusty winds and hail along with some heavy downpours and lightning.
Best time frame will set up from 4 PM - Midnight.
Just check in with the radar once in awhile.
Any activity that does develop look to dissipate with the lose of daytime heating. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will take us into the beginning of Sunday.
Lows will be down in the upper 60s.
Sunday
We start mild again on Sunday, with temperatures starting in the 60s and 70s.
Our humidity values will also be on the rise, so it will be more uncomfortable on Sunday.
Combined with temperatures in the middle and upper 80s, heat index values will have a chance to feel like the lower 90s at times through the second half of the weekend.
A few isolated showers and storms will be possible again on Sunday, but we aren't expecting anything severe or any wash outs.
