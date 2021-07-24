Severe thunderstorms tore through Mid-Michigan on Saturday, spawning funnel clouds, waterspout, possible tornadoes, and leaving behind a trail of damage and flooded roads. As the cleanup begins, quieter weather will take over for the second half of the weekend, but it's going to be hot!
Tonight
Saturday's severe thunderstorms have departed the area, taking the threat for any additional showers or storms with them. Mostly clear skies will take over from here in the wake of a passing cold front, but we may see some patchy fog settle in closer to daybreak due to the leftover ground moisture. Humidity will ease back a bit, with most lows headed for the upper 60s.
Sunday
Quiet conditions last into Sunday, just with more heat! Sunny skies with a few passing high clouds will allow temperatures to reach the upper 80s, near 90 degrees. Just make sure you are staying hydrated and keeping sunscreen and sunglasses with you if you're spending prolonged periods of time outdoors! Breezy conditions will remain on Sunday though with a brisk wind out of the west northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
