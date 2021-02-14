Good evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend.
After a cold end to the weekend, we have another round of some snow to track going into the new week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for multiple Mid-Michigan counties until Tuesday afternoon. Get the latest on your area right here.
Tonight
Clouds along with snow showers from the south and west will continue to move in throughout our area going into Monday morning.
This is going to be round 1 of 2 for snowfall going throughout Tuesday afternoon.
Temperatures will be dropping back into the single digits with wind chills well below zero going into Monday morning.
Early Week
Snow showers will still be possible going into the early morning hours of Monday. Feeling below zero out the door along with slick roads will all be on the table. Layer up and give yourself enough time for a safe commute.
Lighter accumulations look likely for this first round; overall a general 1-2". Past Monday morning, we expect to experience a brief break in the snow going into the afternoon and early evening hours. Some flurries or a snow shower still can't be ruled out.
Highs for Monday only reaching into the mid teens by the afternoon hours.
Later Monday evening throughout Tuesday afternoon will be our best window of opportunity to receive the majority of snow accumulations expected from this system.
Lows Monday night will drop back down into the single digits.
Expect Tuesday morning's commute to be a slow-go.. Most of the "system snow" will begin to wrap up and exit east by Tuesday afternoon.
Folks in the Thumb closer to the lakeshore will also stand the chance for some lake effect snow showers in the mix. This will likely make totals locally higher. This lake effect snow showers could last a bit longer into Tuesday evening before wrapping up by Wednesday.
Overall snowfall totals will be higher south and east of the Tri-Cities. Less north and west of the Bay. Here's our latest thinking.
Remember that will be a LONG DURATION event. This is including everything received from tonight, Monday, and Tuesday.
Like always, stay tuned for any adjustments to this forecast.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.