Good Tuesday evening! We hope you had a great start to the week and we hope it's a wonderful week ahead.
After a windy weekend, things finally calmed down a bit Monday and Tuesday. Now we're tracking our next snowfall for tonight and Wednesday.
We break down the forecast below.
Current Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for multiple Mid-Michigan counties.
For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
This Evening & Tonight
Clouds gradually increase this evening and overnight, with snow arriving this evening. The snow will gradually pick up overnight into the Wednesday morning drive.
Tonight temperatures will fall into the teens.
Wednesday
Plan for some extra travel time for Wednesday morning's commute as snow will continue picking up throughout the morning hours. Expectations are for widespread snow by 7 AM, if not a bit earlier.
With temperatures in the teens and single digits by tomorrow morning, this snow won't have much trouble sticking to the roads. With that said, please be careful while driving.
Snow will stick around through the morning, before gradually tapering off in the afternoon and early evening, ending by 6-7 PM.
Thankfully this time around, our winds should stay fair during the day on Wednesday.
When all is said and done, snow accumulations look fairly uniform for the entire region. Most areas should pick up between 3-5" of snow, with some locally higher amounts near 6" possible.
After snow comes to an end Wednesday evening, it looks like we'll have a chance to quiet down a bit on Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows into Thursday morning are expected to fall into the teens.
Make sure to stay weather aware.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
