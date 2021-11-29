Good Monday afternoon! We hope you had a great Thanksgiving weekend and hope the transition back to work and back to school is an easy one.
We had a few round of snow through the weekend and while that's quieted down significantly, don't get used to this break. Our next round of snow returns this evening, which could bring some slippery roads late tonight and Tuesday morning.
Today & Tonight
Highs are only expected to jump in the middle 30s today with clouds increasing around the area. Clouds should take over around lunchtime or shortly thereafter, with mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon.
Snow should hold off until 6 PM and afterward, and if anyone sees snow around 6 PM, it's likely those around US-127. That snow will gradually press eastward through the evening arriving in the Tri-Cities around 7-9 PM, with the Thumb between 8-10 PM.
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for our counties along US-127 from 5 PM to 3 AM. We'll let you know if other counties are added this afternoon.
Once it arrives, snow should stick around through the early part of the overnight, before tapering off into the morning commute on Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations should fall between 1-3" around most of the area, with lighter amounts in the northeastern Thumb and some of our northeastern areas north of the Saginaw Bay.
Although the snow should be mostly winding down by the morning rush, slippery roads are definitely a possibility for the Tuesday drive with temperatures falling into the 20s tonight.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
