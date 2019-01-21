Good Tuesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and we send our best for an awesome Tuesday.
It was a cold, but beautiful start to the week and we're not quite as cold this morning. However, Mother Nature isn't letting us relax for long with another round of winter weather on the way tonight.
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued area wide from this afternoon through Wednesday morning for accumulating snow and a wintry mix, which could lead to difficult travel.
Be sure to check back later tonight with any forecast updates as we'll continue to refine your forecast as more information becomes available.
Today Through Wednesday
We aren't quite as cold this morning, with temperatures around 5 to 10 degrees as we start the day. Wind chills are still cold, around 0 to -10, but not quite as harsh as yesterday.
Highs are in the upper 20s to low 30s today, but those won't be achieved until around midnight. Expect lower and middle 20s this afternoon, getting warmer into this evening.
You may see a little snow on radar this morning, but with a dry atmosphere the last couple of day, a lot of that won't reach the surface, if any at all.
Better chances of snow will arrive late this afternoon and continue this evening and overnight.
Snow, possibly a wintry mix really take over this evening and early overnight before warm air begins moving in from the south. That will act to gradually change snow over to rain, but a period of sleet/freezing rain may be possible as that transition occurs. Any ice accumulations should remain around 0.10" or less.
Areas near I-69 will switch over to rain first, followed by the Tri-Cities later tomorrow morning. Areas north of the Tri-Cities may only change to a rain/snow mix, or stay snow entirely.
Snowfall accumulations will be lowest near I-69 where our changeover occurs first, around 2" or less. Amounts between 2-5" look possible on the southern end of the Tri-Cities, along with Alma. 3-6" looks reasonable through the northern Tri-Cities, Mt. Pleasant, northern Thumb and parts of Clare/Gladwin/Arenac counties. Our highest accumulations of 4-8" are expected near Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco counties.
We have a detailed picture just below. We'll refine these totals as necessary as more forecast info becomes available this afternoon.
Wet weather will gradually taper off Wednesday evening and temperatures that rise into the 30s, will fall into the 20s into Thursday morning. With wet roads and falling temperatures, Thursday morning's commute could be slick.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
