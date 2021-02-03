Good Wednesday evening! We hope you enjoyed the sun and above-average temperatures today.
The clear skies we saw today will not be sticking around as our next weather-maker moves in by tomorrow afternoon. We take a large arctic plunge headed into the weekend after this storm.
Let's get into the forecast!
Winter Weather Advisory - In effect from 4pm Thursday to 7pm Friday for the following counties: Clare, Isabella, and Gratiot.
Winter Weather Advisory - In effect from 7pm Thursday to 7am Friday for the following counties: Alcona, Iosco, Ogemaw, Roscommon, Arenac, and Gladwin.
Check out the Weather Alerts section of our website for more information.
Tonight
We'll see clouds building in as the night progresses as the approaching system nears. Our lows tomorrow morning will settle in the mid-teens. Winds will remain fairly tame, only getting up to around 5 mph.
Thursday - Friday System
Your morning commute tomorrow should be just fine and it looks like we'll be dry much of the day. However, things will be changing quickly during the evening hours as our next system is set to arrive.
Current model trends are suggesting that this system will arrive into Mid-Michigan around the 6 to 7PM timeframe. Those with a late afternoon commute should stay dry. The main snow from this system will be widespread across Mid-Michigan by the evening hours.
There still remains some mixing potential with some of the snow, but most of us will see all-snow. Any chance of mixing would stay to the south, mainly in Shiawassee and Genesee counties.
Snow will be at its most consistent Thursday night and early Friday morning, before pulling away during the late morning hours Friday. More Winter Weather Advisories will likely be issued by tomorrow morning.
Early snowfall totals seem to suggest between 1-4" from the Tri-Cities into the Thumb and southward, with 2-5" in our northern counties. It's important to emphasize there's still plenty of time to get better data, so we will adjust these totals as necessary over the next 18-24 hours. Any mixing potential, or lack thereof, could add/subtract these totals in spots.
In addition to the slippery roads, we'll have some other things to keep an eye on after our system departs.
Gusty winds will be the most noticeable, with our westerly turning wind gusts early Friday potentially exceeding 40 miles per hour at times (30-40 miles per hour looks common). This could cause any snow to blow around, working against some of our clean up efforts on the road.
Coming along with that, will be some brutal wind chills thanks to our falling temperatures on Friday. We'll likely start out in the 30s at midnight Friday, before entering the teens during the afternoon and evening. Wind chills will likely fall to the single digits, possibly even below zero at times Friday night.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
