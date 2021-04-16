Good Friday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your workweek is beginning to wrap up nicely! Better conditions are in store for today and the weekend is looking to hold on to 50s as well. Let's break down the forecast!
Today
Things will get back on track for the majority of us today! Overall, we will see variably cloud skies across Mid-Michigan, with your degree of cloud cover depending on location. Skies will trend cloudier closer to lake Huron, especially across the Thumb where northwesterly winds will enhance cloud cover off of Saginaw Bay. Father inland, sunshine will be more prevalent, but expect at least some scattered clouds to roll in during the afternoon.
Most of us will see highs return to around normal in the mid-50s, but cloudier areas near Lake Huron will remain in the upper 40s to around 50. We'll still have a northwest breeze around 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight
We have a calm and cold night ahead as temperatures settle around the mid 30s, with lower 30s up north. Skies will be partly cloudy, so there is a chance for some patchy frost. Any frost would mainly be in low-lying areas. It may be a good idea to bring any plants inside just to be safe, if you have already planted them. We'll have a north northwest wind around 5 to 10 mph.
Weekend
The weekend is looking decent overall! Highs will be into the mid 50s for your Saturday, but there will be heavier cloud cover. The chance still remains for some isolated showers. The wind will be calm for your Saturday, only around 4 to 8 mph out of the north.
Sunday will be a tad warmer than Saturday with upper 50s and mostly cloudy skies. We'll stay dry overall, but there is a chance for a stray shower or two along I-69.
