Happy Friday! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a great weekend ahead.
It was an easy-going Thursday with plenty of sun and temperatures taking a small jump back into the 20s. More of the same is on the way for Friday, with even warmer temperatures in the 30s returning today.
While the quiet weather has been around today, things will get a bit more active into Saturday evening & Sunday.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Expect a few passing clouds from time to time, but overall skies should be bright today with plenty of sunshine. That should guide our temperatures into the lower and middle 30s later on this afternoon.
Friday evening plans look great as we stay dry and mostly clear through the evening, with lows falling into the single digits and teens overnight.
