Good Thursday afternoon! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope the second half is just as nice.
After dealing with snow on Wednesday, things have relaxed quite a bit today.
Thankfully, today we'll see a bit of sunshine to help take some of the sting off the cold air.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Considering where we're starting the day, we'll actually be in for a pretty nice "warm up". Highs this afternoon should reach the middle and upper 20s.
That warm up will be aided by some early day sunshine, with an increase in cloud cover expected as the afternoon goes along. We'll trend mostly cloudy for the evening hours, but should manage to stay dry.
Overnight lows will fall into the teens and single digits once again, but should be a touch warmer tomorrow morning with a bit of cloud cover through the first half of the night.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.