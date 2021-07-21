Good Wednesday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you've been enjoying the weather today so far! The good news is that our weather story will actually stay decently quiet through the remainder of today and into Thursday.
Afternoon
A cooler air mass is moving into the area thanks to a high pressure center to our north. Abundant sunshine will still allow for temperatures to reach the middle to upper 70s. A north northeast wind today around 5 to 15 mph will keep highs slightly cooler in the Thumb, only managing the lower 70s. The other good news with this airmass is drier air! Humidity levels are down substantially today as dew point temperatures are only around 50 degrees, give or take a few degrees.
The only forecast hazard this afternoon will be the risk for rip currents at the lakeshore, as well as Small Craft Advisories for the Saginaw Bay. Check out your Marine Forecast before taking the boat out.
Tonight
Be sure to get out there and enjoy the weather this evening! Any outdoor activities will be good-to-go with comfortable temperatures and sunshine (a few passing fair-weather clouds will be possible). Some clouds will build back in during the overnight hours, but coverage will only equate to partly cloudy skies. Lows will also be refreshing in the middle 50s ... a windows-open night!
Thursday
That same high pressure will hang tough through Thursday as well, which should fight off any showers most of the day. Skies will feature a bit more cloud cover tomorrow, but we should see some sun continue to poke through at times.
Highs will be in the middle 70s to near 80 on Thursday, with humidity levels staying tolerable.
With the dry air mass from Wednesday taking some time to saturate again, showers will have a tough time developing until late in the evening, after 8 PM, around most of the area. Even with more data coming in, any shower development is almost looking to be during the overnight hours, after sunset. Any showers that do develop, are also not expected to be all that heavy. Stay tuned, we will keep you updated!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
