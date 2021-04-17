Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! We've finally made it to the weekend! We're starting off the weekend with plenty of sun, but we are expecting skies to cloud-up later on today. Let's break that down in the forecast!
Saturday
Cloud coverage will begin building in around lunchtime, leading to more of a partly to mostly cloudy afternoon sky. There will be a chance for an isolated sprinkle or light shower, but like the last few evenings, the stray raindrops will not be enough to have a major impact. With that, I would still go ahead with any outdoor activities you may have today!
Highs today will hold around average in the mid 50s. We could see high 50s further inland as long as some of that sunshine lasts a little longer into the afternoon. The wind will stay tame, only out of the northwest around 4 to 8 mph.
Tonight
We'll have a pretty calm overnight, just on the cooler side. Frost will not be as much of a concern as it was for us Friday night. This is thanks to a little more cloud cover, with partly to mostly cloudy skies being the case overnight. Lows will settle into the mid 30s, with some spots north of US-10 even dipping below freezing. The wind will still be tame overall, with a north northeast wind from 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
A mix of clouds and sunshine will take us through the second half of the weekend, this time without the threat of a stray afternoon sprinkle. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 50s. It will be a nice way to finish off the weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
