Good Friday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope your workweek has gone well, and that you are enjoying a bright Friday. We've managed to dodge the rain all week, and the great news is that your Friday forecast is dry!

Afternoon

A buffet of sunshine this morning has led to warm temperatures already at this lunch hour. Most folks are already into the 80s. Expect temperatures to continue to soar further this afternoon, with many reaching the upper 80s. With the humidity around, it will feel right around 90 degrees!

If you're looking to cool off, the beach forecast is looking good once again. This is all thanks to light wind from the east only around 3 to 6 mph. For specifics on boating conditions, check out your Marine Forecast.

With all of the events this evening around the area, get out there and enjoy! Just be sure to have some water and stay hydrated with the hot temperatures and elevated levels of humidity. Sunset is at 8:31PM, and you'll continue to notice those earlier sunsets in the coming weeks.

Tonight

We clear out our skies again tonight, providing conditions nearly identical to Wednesday night and Thursday night. Lows will settle in the middle 60s with a light wind from the southeast.

Saturday & Sunday

More of the same can be expected on Saturday, with high temperatures making a good run at the 90 degree mark. Even in areas where we come up short, heat index values could feel like the low 90s with humidity factored into the equation.

A cold front to our west will be sliding east through the day, but rain should largely hold off during the daylight hours. A few showers may be possible late in the evening, but on an isolated basis.

As the front slides through, or what's left of it by the time it gets here, there could be some showers and thunderstorms around at times Sunday. The coverage of rain is still expected to be underwhelming, and even those who see it, shouldn't see it last all day. Severe weather is not expected.

High temperatures on Sunday will be a bit cooler, but will still rise into the 80s during the afternoon.

Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!