The weekend starts with a break from the messy, snowy weather, but will end with the mess returning.
Overnight
Leftover snow showers will dissipate overnight as a more stable air mass takes hold across the state. Skies will remain mostly cloudy until around daybreak when some clearing sets us up for some sun in the morning.
Lows tonight will again hold in double-digits in the teens, with a lighter WSW wind at 5-10 mph.
Saturday
First half of the weekend is looking good! Generally sunny skies will take us through the first half of the day before some clouds begin to mix back in during the afternoon. There will be a very small chance for a few late-afternoon flurries along parts of US-127, but these will prove only a nuisance if they even develop at all.
Highs Saturday will again top the middle and upper 20s. Still below average, but much closer to it with a westerly wind at 5-10 mph.
Sunday
Sunday should start dry, and if we can clear out Saturday night, we may start the day with some sun. But the general expectation through the day will be increasing cloud cover with mostly cloudy skies taking over during the afternoon.
Our next system will be approaching from the west, but the arrival time is looking more and more like a later evening arrival, so we might be able to salvage most of the afternoon. Stay tuned.
Chances for snow and possibly a wintry mix (if we can warm up enough) will go up heading into Sunday night and Monday morning. With that being said, early signs seem to be favoring mostly snow. While it's too early to feel great about specific numbers, this is looking like a 1-4"/2-5" type snowfall, so we may see some advisories issued, but nothing like earlier this week.
As always, we'll keep our eyes on it through the weekend and update you as necessary!
