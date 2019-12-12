Good afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great week so far and we welcome you to Thursday.
Yesterday was extremely cold with wind chill values stuck anywhere from the single digits and even dropping below zero in some spots.
Our temperatures will be more mild to end the week, but we are tracking snow in the forecast.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
This afternoon we will have some breaks in the clouds. Overall, today will feature a mostly cloudy sky. A few snow showers will be possible as well during the afternoon hours.
High temperatures today will climb into the middle 30s. With a south wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph.
During the evening hours, more snow will move across the Great Lakes State, but it will mainly favor our northern counties. It is not out of the question to get snow towards our southern zones, but not as likely.
Snow accumulations will be minor, with up to 1.0" possible along M-55 with lower snow accumulations the farther south you go.
Please be careful of slick snow covered roads and reduced visibility.
Overnight the snow will continue to pass through, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s and lower 30s.
Have a great Thursday!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.