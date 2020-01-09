Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and send our best for a great day ahead.
Colder temperatures settled back into Mid-Michigan for our Wednesday, but as soon as they arrived, they'll be making their exit as we enter the second half of the workweek. Unfortunately, our weather only gets more active going into the weekend with potentially hazardous weather coming along for the ride.
If traveling this weekend, be sure to check back to the forecast for updates frequently. Watches, warnings, and advisories for various hazards will likely be issued over the next 24 hours.
Today & Tonight
As for this morning, we're in pretty good shape and we should stay that way for most of the day. Temperatures are a bit chilly to start this morning, actually feeling like January, with teens and 20s out the door.
Our wind has taken a more southeasterly turn which will help bring warmer air in eventually as a warm front makes its return, but for the moment, it's giving us wind chills in the single digits in spots.
High temperatures will eventually warm into the 40s, but it will be a slow process. We may not reach the 40 degree mark until this evening, so much of the afternoon could be spent in the 30s. Either way, it's going to feel warmer than Wednesday.
A few showers will be possible this afternoon and evening, but shouldn't be terribly heavy or widespread. They may have a bit of snow mixed in at the beginning, but will likely become all rain into tonight as warmer air moves into the region.
Overnight, a few showers will remain possible, but the coverage is expected to remain scattered just like today. Temperatures will remain steady or even rise with upper 30s and low 40s much of the night.
Weekend Storm System
We're currently working on an update for this weekend. Check back soon!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
