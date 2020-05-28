Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and send our best for a wonderful day ahead.
It's been a steam bath this week, with our first real taste of summer this season. But as is often the case in the late spring, Michigan weather keeps us on our toes with a cool down anticipated as we move into late week and also this weekend. Before we get there, we've got another humid day ahead of us with our best chance for storms this week.
Today & Tonight
While not widespread, we do have a chance for showers this morning around Mid-Michigan, so you may encounter a few rain drops on the morning commute. At the very least we've got more cloud cover to deal with to start today, so temperatures are very mild in the middle 60s to low 70s as you head out.
Mostly cloudy skies will likely keep temperatures cooler than the last few days, with highs expected to be around the middle 70s to near 80. A south southwesterly wind around 5-15 miles per hour is expected today.
Shower and thunderstorm chances will only increase this afternoon and evening, with the highest coverage we've seen all week long. If you have outdoor plans this afternoon or evening, you'll need to check in with the radar once in awhile.
While severe weather is not expected, locally heavy rainfall will be possible with plenty of moisture to work with. Ultimately, rainfall amounts will depend on how consistent the rain is over your region. Rainfall amounts through Friday running between 0.50" and 1" look reasonable in most areas that see rain, but amounts could be locally higher where rain persists.
With our saturated ground, some flooding will be possible. The good news is, since our heavy rain of last week, we've had a great chance to dry out. But even so, we'll keep an eye on our area rivers and other areas hit hard last week. If any flood warnings or advisories are issued, you'll know about them.
Shower chances continue overnight and Friday morning before tapering off into Friday afternoon. Expect lows tonight to fall into the middle 50s to low 60s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.