Fall still has about a month and a half to go, but Winter either missed the memo or doesn't care.
Tonight
With a second cold front in two days passing east of the region this evening, any of the leftover isolated rain/snow showers will come to a quick end. Skies will also clear for a bit as a small wedge of high pressure passes through the Great Lakes, but it won't last long. Shortly after midnight, clouds will begin to stream back into our skies ahead of our next disturbance, but we'll stay dry through the morning commute.
However brief it will be, the clearing skies will help our already-colder temperatures cool rapidly. Lows will wind up in the mid 20s in most areas, with wind chills hovering in the teens at times thanks to a lighter westerly wind at 6-12 mph.
Wednesday
Winter continues to force its way into the picture on Wednesday. The disturbance responsible for the returning clouds overnight will race across the northern Plains on Wednesday morning, leading to a cloudy start to the day, but at least a problem-free drive to work or school.
Light snow will begin to break out along US-127 around lunchtime, and will spread in over most of the region by 3:00 PM. What begins as snow will begin to mix with a bit of rain as the afternoon wears on, especially in areas south of Saginaw Bay where temperatures are expected to climb into the middle and upper 30s. Regardless of precipitation type, expect some messy conditions on the roads well through the evening commute. Most roads will be wet, but a light build-up of slush will also be possible.
Snow and a wintry mix will begin to taper off in the evening, and come to an end after midnight. Light, slushy accumulations of 1" or less are expected for most of the region, but locations north of the Bay could go as high as 2" when all is said and done. A bigger concern will be the threat of refreezing on Wednesday night, as temperatures are expected to again drop into the mid 20s.
