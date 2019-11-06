The rest of November and December have apparently been cancelled, as our weather is jumping straight into January over the next several days!
Tonight
What has been a roughly 50/50 split of a wintry mix and snow on Wednesday, will become one final push of all snow this evening. As an area of low pressure tracks east across the southern border of the state, it will begin to drag temperatures down with it, pulling all areas below freezing. Snow will spread back in over most of the region by 8:00 PM, and will gradually work its way toward the southeast through midnight. From there, the snow will taper off quickly, with some breaks in the clouds developing closer to daybreak.
Keep track of the snow with the First Warn 5 Interactive Radar!
Expectations around snow accumulation have not changed. Most of us will see a slushy inch or less, with some parts of M-55 and US-127 checking in with 1"-2" of accumulation.
Another concern beyond tonight's snow will be the threat for icy conditions overnight. Temperatures will again drop into the middle and upper 20s, meaning leftover moisture and slush on the roads may freeze. Remain alert and take it slow if you have to travel at any time through the Thursday morning commute.
Thursday
Winter continues to dig in on Thursday, as we're hit with our first big shot of Arctic air. Partly skies in the morning will become increasingly cloudy during the afternoon as a northwesterly wind picks up. Lake effect snow showers will also develop and spread southward across the M-55 corridor, and could stray as far south as I-69 into the evening. The snow showers could prove strong enough to put down a dusting and make for another round of slick roads. Along parts of M-55 however, localized accumulations of 1"-2" won't be out of the question.
Temperatures will not be clocking in anywhere near normal for early November. When we should be seeing highs around 50 degrees, we'll instead level off in the low to mid 30s. Add to that the northwesterly wind, and we'll be feeling more like the 20s throughout the day. Dress for January!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.