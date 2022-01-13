Good Thursday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope your Thursday is going well and that your week is starting to wind down nicely. Quiet weather carries us through the rest of our Thursday, the bigger story is the cold air moving back in for Friday and the first half of the weekend.
Afternoon
At this lunch hour, temperatures are running in the lower 30s and upper 20s. A light northerly wind around 5 to 10 mph is making it feel a few degrees colder, but this still feels warm compared to how we started the week! Interestingly enough, air temperatures right around 30 degrees is right at normal for this time of year! We've essentially reached our high temperatures for today, numbers will actually stay quite steady through the rest of the daylight hours.
Some nuisance drizzle or flurries are possible today, but past that most stay dry, just under mostly cloudy to overcast skies. The melting snow and ice from the last few days is causing a few damps spots on the roads even at this lunch hour, and we have some untreated areas refreezing, too. All-in-all, drive safe if you're running out for lunch!
Tonight
Those sky conditions continue overnight and while most areas continue to dry out, lake-effect snow is expected to develop near the lakeshore north of the Saginaw Bay and in the Thumb.
Accumulations should remain minor, with the heaviest spots picking up around 1" or slightly higher into tomorrow morning. The best chance to get close to 1" would be the eastern Thumb closer to the shoreline. Our full accumulation map with totals between both Friday and Saturday can be found below.
Overnight lows will settle in the teens for most, with some single digit readings in our northern areas. The wind will pick up speed out of the north at 5 to 15 mph with 20 mph gusts, eventually dropping wind chills to around zero degrees by Friday morning.
Friday & Saturday
Periodic lake-effect snow will remain possible in eastern locations on Friday and could linger into early Saturday right along the shoreline. The snow should eventually wind down Saturday morning.
While snowfall totals aren't expected to be terribly heavy through the day Friday or early Saturday, when all is said and done between the two days, a few inches will be possible in spots closer to the lakeshore. Totals will diminish as you head farther inland away from the lake.
Highs both days will be chilly, with a cooldown back into the 20s for highs on Friday, feeling even colder in the wind chill department.
Saturday will be even more chilly, with highs expected to return to the teens for the start of the weekend. Clouds will hang around on Saturday, but we may have a chance for a few breaks of sun by the end of the day.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of "today" & "yesterday." In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like "today" are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
