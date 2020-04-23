Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and send our best for a wonderful second half.
Cloudy and cool conditions continued on Wednesday, with some showers passing through from time to time, especially last evening. If that weren't enough, some of those showers contained some snowflakes and sleet pellets. Clearly, Mother Nature is struggling with what season it actually is on the calendar.
Not much change is in the forecast for today, with our next chance of wet weather and continued cool conditions.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures aren't quite as chilly this morning thanks to the clouds that have stuck around overnight. If you're still up taking a morning drive with us, plan for temperatures in the lower and middle 30s, which is roughly 5 to 15 degrees warmer than this time yesterday.
Hit and miss showers continue to pass through the area this morning and will be sticking around through the course of the day. Some of these showers, especially early today while temperatures are cool, may be of the mixed variety. Once we warm up a bit in the afternoon, we expect mostly rain.
With plenty of cloud cover, scattered showers and an easterly wind, temperatures will likely remain capped in the lower and middle 40s. Although that easterly wind will only be around 5 to 15 miles per hour, it will be enough to keep a wind chill around at times.
Showers gradually taper off into the overnight and we'll get a chance to dry out into Friday morning. Clouds will hang tough, so temperatures should stay mostly in the lower to middle 30s once again.
Stay warm, everyone!
