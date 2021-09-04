Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your morning and your holiday weekend has been going well so far! We do have some rain chances for today, but the good news is that things in the weather department will actually be on an upward trend from this evening.
Today
Out the door this morning for any holiday activities or travel is looking good with comfortable temperatures, but mostly cloudy to overcast skies. There is some rain showing up on the radar, but almost all of that is not reaching the ground as there is a layer of dry air above the ground eating it up. Highs today will be similar to Friday's with middle 70s Tri-Cities and south, with lower 70s up north. There will be a south southwest wind from 10 to 20 mph today.
Today's rain chance is due to the passage of a low pressure system and cold front this evening, but the good news is that shower coverage is going to be spotty at worst, just more of a nuisance rain. There isn't exactly any need to change or cancel any plans, just keep tabs on our Interactive Radar right here! Spotty shower activity will start around 5:00 to 6:00 PM in our western counties, moving through the area from west to east. Some of that activity will linger into the early overnight hours.
Tonight
As the low pressures system exits the area, any spotty shower activity will begin to wind down, leaving Mid-Michigan dry after the midnight to 1:00 AM hour. Clouds will actually be on the decrease through the overnight as well, leading to mostly sunny skies waking up Sunday morning! Lows tonight will settle into the upper 50s Tri-Cities and south, with middle 50s up north once again.
Sunday
Our weather will continue its upward trend throughout Sunday! Mostly sunny skies will rule all morning and afternoon, but the only caveat is that we cannot completely rid ourselves of the spotty shower chance Sunday evening around sundown. A second cold front will pass through the area providing more nuisance spotty showers. Highs Sunday will be a touch warmer in the middle and upper 70s with a west wind from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 at times.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
