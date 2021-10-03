Good Sunday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the weekend and hope Sunday is just as nice.
It was a decent start to the weekend with rain holding off for most of the day, and even when it did develop, the coverage remained scattered. Temperatures were also quite nice for early October, too!
As for today, showers should become more common and they'll linger through the start of the workweek. And of course we'll be a bit cooler with skies becoming more gray today.
Today & Tonight
While many are dry as the sun comes up today, the coverage of showers is expected to pick up and they'll have a chance to be a bit heavier in places than they have been thus far. It may not be raining every second today, but rain chances will run through the entire day and into the overnight, so be sure to check in with the radar before you head out.
There are some hints that rain around the I-69 corridor counties could be a bit heavier at times, so parts of Mid-Michigan have been included in a Slight Risk for excessive rainfall (flash flooding) potential. The slow-moving nature of any thunderstorms won't help things.
Rainfall amounts could fall in the 1-2" range in these areas, with locally higher amounts not out of the question. Elsewhere, totals between 0.25" and 1" are possible, getting lighter as you go northeast.
If there is one thing working in our favor, we've thankfully been on a dry stretch the last week, which should help us out a bit.
With a warm start in the 60s this morning, we should still have a chance to reach the upper 60s and low 70s despite the clouds and showers. Winds will be light and variable, mostly out of an easterly and southeasterly direction.
Showers continue overnight in scattered fashion, with lows remaining mild in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Monday
Scattered showers continue on Monday, but should be lighter than on Sunday and should gradually taper off through the day. Clouds will be stubborn, so another grungy day is expected on Monday, too.
Highs on Monday will be stuck in the 60s, eventually falling into the 50s for lows into Tuesday morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
