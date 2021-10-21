Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week and hope you had a chance to take advantage of some of the pleasant weather of the past few days.
Showers returned in widespread fashion late last night and they continue this morning. They won't be ending anytime soon, so be sure to plan for that chance all day long today.
Today & Tonight
Rain is expected to come in two waves today, the initial round this morning that's currently impacting the morning drive, and a second wave later today. A lull in the action is expected in-between these two rounds, and with some clearing seen over Lake Michigan, you may see a brief appearance by the sun here and there.
If that clearing occurs, expect the clouds to fill back in, with eventually a second round of showers ahead of a cold front passing through during the latter half of the day. These showers would remain possible through the early evening, before ending ahead of the overnight timeframe.
While a few isolated spots could pick up a quick 1" of rain this morning with consistent downpours, most areas pick up 0.50" or less of additional rain today.
This cold front will not only bring showers, but will live up to its name. Highs will reach the middle 50s to low 60s early this afternoon, before falling into the evening hours. Some of our northwestern zones may be in the 40s by 5 PM. Low 50s will quickly take over in southern locations after sunset.
Winds will also pick up to around 10-20 miles per hour, with gusts near 25 miles per hour by that point too, allowing for a bit of a wind chill.
Behind the cold front, skies should clear out at least partially in most areas and we're in for a chilly night into our Friday morning commute. Out the door on Friday, expect temperatures mostly in the 30s.
Friday
With cooler air moving in Friday and lake temperatures still running on the mild side, lake-effect rain showers will be possible as we close out the workweek.
Right now, based on current expectations with a north northwest wind direction and a lighter speed, most of the showers should hug the lakeshore areas like the eastern Thumb, with chances becoming a bit lower as you go inland.
Outside of the showers, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, with highs much cooler in the upper 40s to low 50s. Luckily, our winds on Friday should be lighter around 5 to 10 miles per hour, which should limit the wind chill.
Friday night plans will be on the chilly side with plenty of 40s after the sun goes down. Beyond a spotty shower, high school football and other outdoor plans should be in decent shape, as long as the chill doesn't bother you.
Overnight lows by Saturday morning will be in the 30s.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
