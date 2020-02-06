Happy Thursday! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the second half. We are almost to the weekend!
Snow started rolling through the region last night, and that trend continues through the rest of our Thursday.
Keep tabs on the snow before you head out with our Interactive Radar.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Featured below is the overall snowfall totals expected. Note: Some of this snow has already fell.
On and off snow showers will continue this evening, otherwise we will be under a cloudy sky condition. Temperatures this evening will largely be in the 20s with a north wind at 5 to 10 mph.
The system snow showers will slowly diminish overnight, but then we will keep an eye on some lake-effect snow showers. Roads will still be slick, so please be careful!
Low temperatures tonight will drop into the teens to middle 20s.
