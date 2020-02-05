Snow is making its return, and will make for some travel headaches into Thursday.
Overnight
Light snow has finally begun to break out along the I-69 corridor tonight, overcoming the dry air in place. The snow will gradually continue northward overnight, coming down in intermittent fashion as we remain on the northwest fringe of our storm system. Most of the snow will tend to focus around and south of Saginaw Bay, but some snow will likely stay farther north toward M-55.
Slippery roads conditions are likely by morning regionwide, with some roads even becoming snow-covered. Stay alert for some icy spots too, as lows dip into the mid 20s.
Thursday Snow
Roads may be slick and snow covered for some during the morning hours, so please drive safe.
The snow will continue to move through the region during our Thursday. Overall, it is not expected to be that heavy and it will be on and off. The most snow will fall from the Tri-Cities and points south.
Tonight through Friday morning, we expect snowfall totals to range from 1-2" in the Thumb, I-69 and the Tri-Cities. Areas to the north and west are expected to stay around 1" or less.
