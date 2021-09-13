Storms made another pass through Mid-Michigan on Monday, following Sunday evening's severe weather. More are likely at times tonight, with a greater risk of severe weather again on Tuesday.
Tonight
Occasional showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the evening and into the overnight periods as a stationary remains draped near the southern Michigan border. Showers and thunderstorms will both develop over the region at times, and will also track in from across Lake Michigan as another impulse of energy runs east along the front. There remains a low chance that an isolated storm could become severe, with concerns for damaging winds and large hail. Heavy downpours will also be likely with any storms that develop.
Skies will run mostly cloudy outside of any showers or storms, with patchy fog also possible late. Lows will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s.
Tuesday
Patchy fog will be possible once again for your morning commute out the door. Temperatures for most starting in the 50s. Although a few lingering showers will be possible in some areas on Tuesday morning, our focus will be on the afternoon and evening hours.
A warm front is expected to lift northward allowing the region to build some heat and humidity into the afternoon hours ahead of an approaching cold front.
More moisture, a lifting mechanism with a passing cold front, warm moist air promoting more instability, and stronger wind fields in the vertical will set the stage for more of an organized environment for strong to severe storms to develop.
The main impacts will still look to be damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain. However, with stronger wind profiles in the vertical, a low tornado risk will also be on the table for Tuesday. As always, we'll keep an eye on this as we get closer to the event.
For those who aren't as familiar with the Storm Prediction Center categories, here's a look at breaking each one down with potential impacts.
Highs are expected manage the upper 70s to middle 80s tomorrow, but could jump higher with a longer period of sunshine. There will be noticeably more humidity as well.
Always make sure you have a way to get weather alerts for your area!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
