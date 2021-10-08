Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
Showers have returned to the area and it looks like our workweek will close out on a bit of a gloomy note. Shower chances also exist into the weekend, but those chances will be much smaller, so the weekend won't be a loss by any stretch.
Today & Tonight
Although showers are possible during the morning drive they will become more widespread later today. However, while some may get out the door dry, there is plenty of fog to deal with this morning, too. Some of it could be locally dense in spots, so be careful.
Temperatures are running very mild as we start the day with mostly middle 60s out the door. For perspective, our usual low this time of year is in the middle 40s.
Despite a blanket of clouds, our warm start should allow for us to reach into the upper 60s to low 70s in many areas this afternoon, with a southeasterly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
It won't be raining every second today with showers being more of an off and on things, but the chance will be there all day long, so wherever you're headed, plan for at least the possibility of running into some wet weather. That goes for any Friday night plans tonight, including high school football.
Severe weather is not expected, but downpours will occasionally be possible and with the slow-moving nature of these showers, locally heavy rain could be possible.
Mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers, and areas of fog will last through the overnight. Lows will settle in the 50s and 60s.
Saturday & Sunday
Some lingering overnight showers may be possible early Saturday before ending briefly during the morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy as we start the day.
Into the afternoon, clouds may break up a bit allowing for some sunshine to poke through the clouds. Highs will have a chance to warm back up into the 70s, giving us a pleasant start to the weekend overall.
A few isolated showers will be possible on Saturday afternoon and early evening, but the coverage will allow most outdoor plans to be just fine.
Late Saturday night into Sunday morning a warm front will be lifting through the area, which could bring some showers to start the day on Sunday. But like Saturday, we don't expect this rain chances to ruin the weekend.
Shower chances will be a bit greater during the morning, before the warm front lifts those showers to our north for the afternoon. Some sunshine may break out on Sunday afternoon, just like Saturday.
Highs will be well into the 70s on Sunday behind the warm front, with an outside shot at 80 degrees, especially in our southern zones along I-69.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
