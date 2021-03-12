Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and send our best for a great weekend ahead.
Wind was the big story on Thursday, but even though that was a bit of a nuisance, it was still a nice day. Temperatures will be taking a bit of a dip moving forward, but pleasant weather should still keep on rolling with a beautiful weekend ahead.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, plan for a much cooler morning with temperatures running 20-30 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. That puts us mostly in the 30s as we begin the early morning commutes. Wind chills are also a bit cooler in the 20s, even with a lighter wind this morning.
With plenty of sunshine today, we should manage to warm up into the middle 40s to around 50 in most areas this afternoon. Our lakeshore counties may be just a bit cooler with our typical spring lake influence.
Wind gusts today won't be quite as strong, but will still have a chance to reach around 30 miles per hour at times. Sustained winds will be out of the northwest around 10 to 20 miles per hour after picking up this morning.
Beyond the wind, we should have a great Friday evening ahead for anything you might be doing. If you're out and about, plan for temperatures in the 40s to drop off into the upper 20s by midnight, with overnight lows settling in the teens and 20s.
Saturday & Sunday
High pressure keeps our weather story quiet on Saturday and Sunday, with plenty of sunshine expected both days. Sunday will feature a bit more cloud cover than Friday and Saturday, but none of those clouds will produce any wet weather.
Winds should be a bit lighter over the weekend. But a northeasterly turn on Sunday will likely keep our temperatures near the lakeshore much cooler than inland locations.
Plan for the middle 40s to around 50 on Saturday, and a similar range for inland locations on Sunday. However, those lakeshore areas on Sunday will likely be held in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Have a great weekend!
Have a great weekend!
Stay warm, everyone!
