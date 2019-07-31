Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week up to this point and hope you're ready for more of the same in the weather department.
It was pretty pleasant on Tuesday and things only look better from here as we kick off another dry stretch of weather to close out the month of July and welcome August tomorrow.
Rain chances look slim and temperatures will be quite pleasant for the next several days, so be sure to enjoy it!
Today & Tonight
We've still got a few clouds overhead in some areas this morning, but we expect those to gradually fade over the next few hours.
The bigger story of the morning will be how much better it feels as you step outside with lower levels of humidity and temperatures falling back into the 50s and 60s. There are even some 40s in the far northwestern areas.
Despite the cool start, expect our generous amounts of sunshine to warm us up fast into generally the middle and upper 70s this afternoon. We'll be a touch cooler than we have the last few days, but it will feel much more pleasant.
Sunshine rolls on through the late afternoon and evening, with just a few fair weather clouds possible. Temperatures will fall through the 70s this evening, keeping any plans tonight on the comfortable side.
With skies remaining mostly clear overnight, in conjunction with a light northeasterly breeze, expect a cool night in the 40s and 50s as we work toward Thursday morning's commute.
