Happy Thursday! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope the second half is just as nice.
While an isolated shower is still possible, the rain activity is winding down this evening and we will be in for a quiet overnight period.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Outside of any isolated showers this evening, skies should be clearing out leaving us with a partly cloudy sky.
Around sunset all the rain activity should be done, and throughout the rest of the overnight we should have dry weather conditions.
Expect partly cloudy to clear skies overnight, with low temperatures falling into the lower and middle 50s.
