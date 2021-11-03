Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week and hope the second half is just as nice.
We haven't seen a ton of wet weather the last few days, but scattered lake-effect rain and snow showers have moved through from time to time, and temperatures have been much more chilly than we've been accustomed to going back into October.
However, despite the last few days, we're not permanently in the 40s just yet. As we get closer to the weekend, there are signs of warming temperatures.
Today & Tonight
That aforementioned warmth will not come today, as you'll feel similar conditions to the last few days as you head out the door. Temperatures are a mix of 20s and 30s, but it's worth noting the wind chill has backed off a bit with a lighter breeze this morning.
A few spotty snow showers or flurries can't be ruled out this morning, but overall, most will get through the morning commute dry.
Skies will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine again today, with highs comparable to the last few days in the middle 40s. Wind chills will be a touch cooler, with a west southwest wind running around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Lake-effect rain and snow showers should wind down for the most part today, although a few may linger in isolated fashion. The best chance for this to occur would be in areas downwind of the Saginaw Bay in the Thumb. For those who do see a shower, we don't expect anything to be too impactful.
Dry weather should largely last through the evening and overnight hours, with variable sky conditions. Overnight lows will settle a bit warmer than the last few nights in the low 30s as winds take more of a southwesterly turn.
Friday Through Sunday
While it won't be the warmest day, Friday should bring at least a bit of a change in our temperatures, with highs expected to come close to the 50 degree mark in the afternoon. Some of that improvement may be offset by a southwesterly breeze that picks up a bit.
After a few days of lake-effect rain and snow, Friday should bring drier weather and another day with a mix of sun and clouds.
This weekend is looking dry as well. There will be a weak system passing close by to our north, and we'll keep our eyes on it, but all signs are pointing to the showers associated with this system staying to our north.
We expect to see a fair amount of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, and we'll warm up a little more each day. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 50s, with highs on Sunday making a run at 60 degrees. Even if we come up short, we'll be pretty close.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
