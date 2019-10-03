Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far despite the rain and send our best for a good second half.
Showers, showers, and more showers. That's been the theme here in Mid-Michigan the last few days and it looks like that will roll on for one more day. Thankfully, there is finally some light at the end of the tunnel and a decent weekend is ahead of us.
Today & Tonight
Showers will be at their most widespread through the morning hours today, with the heaviest of the activity found near I-69 and southward. Everywhere else, the rain isn't quite as intense as it was at times yesterday morning.
Temperatures are on the cooler side again this morning, with 40s and 50s out the door today. These values are running about 5 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday morning.
With the showers around, we don't expect a huge warm up today but should still manage a mix of 50s and 60s this afternoon with an easterly wind gradually turning westerly around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Those aforementioned showers should begin tapering off toward lunchtime and while the rain chances won't end entirely, they should be more scattered this afternoon and evening.
Once we reach the overnight period and winds shift more northerly, we'll be left with mostly cloudy skies and just a few lake-effect rain showers lingering near the Lake Huron shoreline in our northeastern zones and in the Thumb.
Lows are expected to be in the 40s in most areas overnight.
