Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope you're getting ready for a good weekend. We have one more day of shower chances today, but an exiting trough of low pressure will allow for skies to brighten up starting Sunday!
Today
Out the door this morning temperatures are running in the upper 40s and lower 50s, but the bigger story is the rain. A swath of rain is still covering essentially the eastern-half of the viewing area. This rain will only be around until the 10:00 AM hour before we have a quick lull in any shower activity. Afterwards, cooler air rushing in behind the trough of low pressure will fire up the lake effect machine. Spotty showers can be expected in the afternoon and evening.
Highs today will be in the lower 50s north with middle 50s south, overall temperatures will not be budging much from where they're at this morning. We're also expecting a breezy day with a west northwest wind from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 at times. Certainly more of a fall-like feel!
Tonight
Once the lake effect activity tapers off late this evening, clouds will be on the decrease through the overnight! However, this will allow temperatures to plummet to the lower 40s tonight. There could possibly be an upper 30s reading in our communities farthest north as well. The breezy wind from the daytime will slow to 5 to 10 mph out of the west.
Sunday
A change of pattern comes in Sunday with mostly sunny skies! Ridging will build in behind the trough of low pressure, creating our nice weather. The only exception Sunday is a stray lake effect shower in Huron County. Past that, all will stay dry. The main story Sunday are highs back into the lower 60s in response to more sunshine, along with a west northwest wind from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 at times.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.