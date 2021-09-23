Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week despite the rain, and hope the second half of the week is just as nice.
Rain, rain, and more rain. That's been the story over the last few days and it appears we're in for another day of wet weather. Thankfully, there is finally some light at the end of the tunnel and things will improve quickly into Friday.
Today & Tonight
Rain continues for the morning drive today and will be sticking around the entire day once again. As you leave the house, there's no doubt the umbrella will be a handy tool all day long. Temperatures are chilly in the 40s and 50s, and wind gusts are still running between 20-40 miles per hour depending on your location.
Thankfully those wind gusts should gradually die down this morning and while they'll still be breezy today, they should settle to around 20 to 25 miles per hour. Highs today will be stuck in the 50s once again.
As far the wind evolution today, plan for winds to take a northwesterly turn by tonight, and eventually westerly into Friday morning. It will be a slow turn for those along the Kawkawlin and Saginaw Rivers where some flooding has occurred.
Rain will still be common this evening but gradually start to wind down late this evening into the overnight, with just a few lingering showers into Friday morning. Overnight lows will fall into the 40s tonight with a west northwest wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Remaining rainfall should check in around 1" or less, with most areas under 0.50" left to go.
Friday
Clouds may linger a bit through the first few hours of Friday, but expect decreasing clouds through the morning with skies turning mostly sunny quickly.
With the added sunshine and wind direction turning more southwesterly through the day, we should see a nice warm up into the 60s and low 70s.
Friday evening plans of all kinds should be just fine, with another beautiful night expected for Friday night football. Temperatures should be quite pleasant after the warm day, too.
Our next cold front is expected to arrive shortly after your Friday night plans, so expect some rain to move in, primarily after midnight and continue into early Saturday morning. No severe weather is expected as it passes through, but winds could get gusty, especially in any thunderstorms.
Flooding concerns also aren't expected as this front will be much more progressive.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
