Good Friday morning! We hope you had a great week and send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
Scattered lake-effect snow passed through from time to time on Thursday and it looks like that will be the rhythm of your Friday as well. Cold temperatures also stick around to close out the workweek, but improvement is on the way for the weekend.
We still have some school closings today, so be sure to check out our Closings page.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures are very similar to our Thursday morning with a mix of teens and 20s as you step out the door. Wind chills have dropped down into the single digits with even a few readings below zero as our northwesterly flow remains enthusiastic.
Just like our Thursday, high temperatures won't be rising much with middle and upper 20s expected this afternoon. Northwesterly winds remain around 10-20 miles per hour today, occasionally gusting near 30 miles per hour. This should keep wind chills in the single numbers and teens today.
Scattered flurries and snow showers are also out there for some on the morning drive. While they aren't terribly heavy, still keep an eye out for any snow-covered or icy roads that still remain.
Snow showers will stick around at times through the afternoon and evening hours and while accumulations should remain pretty minor, our northern counties and parts of the Thumb (Huron County especially), will have a chance to pick up an additional inch or two in spots through tonight where lake-effect may persist.
Any lake-effect snow should gradually taper off overnight into Saturday morning. Skies will remain mostly cloudy a good chunk of the night, but we could break the clouds up a bit the closer we get to sunrise.
Overnight lows settle in the teens tonight with wind chills remaining cold.
Saturday & Sunday
Skies are expected to gradually break up through the course of the day on Saturday, so we should manage increasing amounts of sunshine especially as we head toward the afternoon.
High temperatures will remain chilly, but should at least climb back up into the 30s for most locations. Winds on Saturday should be a bit more westerly around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Sunday will be the opposite as far as cloud trends go, with a chance for some sun in the morning with increasing clouds into the afternoon. Despite the increase in cloud cover, we should stay dry on Sunday.
The big difference on Sunday will be a wind flip back to a southerly direction which should help our temperatures warm up quite a bit. Highs on Sunday should be well into the 40s by the afternoon.
Have a great weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.