Bonus weather continued on Wednesday with another helping of sunshine and above-average warmth. There's still some to enjoy, but some big changes are on the horizon.
Tonight
We'll do another lap tonight, as mostly sunny skies remain generally clear overnight. A disturbance over Missouri will spread some high clouds in across the state, but nothing of any major importance other than that. Isolated fog is possible again, but chances are lower than the previous couple of night.
Low will come to a stop in the low to mid 40s.
Thursday
Despite high pressure continuing to move away from us, it will maintain enough of a grip on our weather to give us one more day of gorgeous weather. Partly cloudy skies will dominate the day, with another round of pleasantly warm temperatures reaching the upper 60s and low 70s.
Partly cloudy skies will continue on Thursday night, with milder lows around 50 degrees.
Friday & Beyond
Things begin to change on Friday as a powerful lore pressure system and cold front begin to approach from the northern Plains. Mostly cloudy skies will take over quickly in the morning, before giving way to scattered showers during the afternoon and evening, ahead of the front.
We'll still eke out a warm afternoon with highs around 70s, but readings will take a nose dive on Friday night when the cold front passes through. Temps will plummet to the low 40s, with little hope of a recovery on Saturday.
Have the fall wardrobe at the ready for the weekend, with morning showers leaving behind mostly cloudy skies into Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will only find their way back to the upper 40s, but you can expect that to feel colder thanks to breezy conditions.
The storm will continue a slow drag across southern Canada into the start of next week, so mostly cloudy skies and the chance for showers will remain a fixture of the forecast from Sunday through Tuesday. Highs each day will be limited to the low and middle 50s.
