Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week up to this point. You've made it halfway.
Showers and thunderstorms Tuesday weren't quite as widespread as the weekend, but still led to some severe weather yesterday. Thankfully our rain chances the next few days will be fairly minor and our forecast improves quite a bit just in time for the holiday weekend ahead.
Sick of the humidity? Relief is on the way soon.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, running into a spotty shower isn't impossible as we've seen some overnight, but most areas will stay dry. Skies are generally mostly cloudy with temperatures remaining very muggy in the upper 60s and lows 70s, with dew points not trailing far behind.
After this morning, skies should clear out at least partially for the afternoon, bringing plenty of sunshine for the second half of the day. Temperatures should manage to warm up into the lower and middle 80s again, with a west northwest wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
While skies should clear a bit, we can't rule out a few spotty showers or a thunderstorm, but the coverage should be much less than we've seen recently. Your odds are far better to stay dry. No severe weather is expected.
Showers should diminish into the overnight with clear to partly cloudy skies expected into Thursday morning. Overnight lows should be a bit cooler than the last few days, with 50s possible in our northern counties, and low to middle 60s farther south.
Less Humid Thursday
A cooler and drier air mass finally moves in on Thursday and by the afternoon hours, we should see widespread relief. Highs are expected to top out in the 70s, with some sunshine between the clouds.
A few showers can't be ruled out Thursday either, with just a slightly better coverage than Wednesday. However, any rain should still be fairly scattered.
Holiday Weekend Looks Pleasant
We're still a few days away, but the weekend forecast definitely looks a lot better than this past weekend. It appears we may have gotten our rain chances out of the way just in time.
Humidity levels should remain low Friday and Saturday, before ramping back up again on Sunday. Highs are also showing a warming trend into the weekend after a few days in the 70s on Thursday and Friday. We should be in the 80s both days in most areas.
Rain chances look minimal too. We'll keep an eye on any possibilities for any lake-breeze or "heat of the day" type showers, but widespread rain doesn't appear to be in the cards.
And now that we've gotten some rain, we should be in better shape for fireworks!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
