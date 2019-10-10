Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and hope the second half is just as nice.
We've been on a stretch of gorgeous weather this week and it appears we're in for one more great day before changes gradually start to arrive tomorrow. We'll still keep the warmth going Friday, but showers will make their return.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures out the door this morning are mostly in the 40s, with a few 30s in our coldest spots and 50s in our warmest areas. Either way, it doesn't feel a whole lot different than the last few mornings.
A few more clouds will be passing through today compared to the last few days, but it shouldn't block out the sun with one more nice day expected.
High temperatures should remain in the middle 60s to around 70 this afternoon with a southeasterly breeze around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
It should be another gorgeous evening and this will be the last opportunity you have this week to combine the warm temperatures and the sunshine. Plan for temperatures in the 60s before the sun goes down, with an eventual fall into the 40s and 50s for overnight lows.
Friday
The storm system responsible for our rain chances to close out the workweek has sped up a little bit, but we still expect that the morning hours should be dry in most areas.
With that in mind, high temperatures should still have a chance to be in the 60s to near 70 again on Friday.
Showers will become more common into the afternoon and especially as we head toward the evening hours. Unfortunately, it does look like the more consistent activity will occur into the evening and early overnight, which could mean more rain for Friday night football.
If there's any sort of positive there, it's that we expect mostly plain rain and thunder chances, while not impossible, are on the lower side. It could be a bit gusty at times though.
Rain will continue overnight into early Saturday morning before coming to an end. Rainfall amounts through 12 PM on Saturday are expected to be between 0.40" and 1".
