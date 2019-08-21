Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You've made it to the halfway point.
Showers and storms moved through last evening, bringing some welcomed rain for parts of Mid-Michigan, while others missed out yet again. If you're still holding out hope, we have another chance today. However, just like yesterday, it will be another case of the haves and have-nots.
Today & Tonight
As for this morning, everything is quiet around Mid-Michigan on the rain front.
There will be a few areas of fog that develop as skies have cleared out overnight so keep an eye out. Beyond that, we should have no trouble for the morning drive.
Temperatures are on the mild and muggy side of things in the 60s and 70s for most locations. Areas to the north, just like yesterday morning, are a bit more comfortable.
We expect skies to generally be on the partly cloudy side of things, which should allow temperatures to jump into the lower and middle 80s in our warmest locations later this afternoon. Areas farther to the north and west may be stuck in the 70s with an earlier cold frontal passage.
Speaking of that cold front, expect a few scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop this afternoon and evening as it passes through. Just like yesterday, there's no guarantee your area gets wet.
Severe weather is not expected, but a few stronger storms with gusty winds will be possible between 2-8 PM with the greatest chance in the Thumb.
Once the front clears, we should gradually dry out and clear our skies into the overnight period. We'll also see a noticeable drop in the humidity as temperatures drop into the upper 40s to middle 50s for overnight lows.
