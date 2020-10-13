Good Wednesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week. You've made it halfway!
It was a pleasant Tuesday for the most part around Mid-Michigan, with plenty of sunshine to start the day. We did end up seeing a few showers in the afternoon and evening, but overall, the day was pretty nice by October standards.
Mild temperatures should continue for one more day, but a cool down is ahead for the rest of this week. Enjoy the warmth while you can!
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, skies are mostly clear and temperatures are off to a similar start to our Tuesday. We have a mix of 30s and 40s with light west southwesterly winds. While not a big problem, there could be some areas of patchy fog.
We may start the day with some sunshine, but don't expect that to last quite as long as yesterday. Clouds will quickly be on the increase from the west, ahead of our next system. Even so, a southerly wind flow should bring us back into the 60s for highs this afternoon.
We should stay dry most of the day, but our northern counties (those closest to M-55), may have a chance for a few showers this afternoon. These shouldn't be terribly heavy or disruptive, but it's a chance nonetheless.
After those showers move out, things will likely remain dry for much of the evening before a second round drops through late tonight into early Thursday morning ahead of a cold front. This round will have a chance to sink farther south than the round this afternoon.
These showers are also expected to remain on the light side. Rainfall amounts should remain 0.25" or less.
Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with the chance of these showers, and overnight lows will fall only into the 40s and 50s overnight.
Stay warm, everyone!
