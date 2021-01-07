Thursday showed us that it can be done! Thanks to a brief period of northerly winds, we settled into a window of sunshine and there will still be opportunities for more sun in the coming days!
Tonight
For tonight, clouds have regained some ground thanks to northeasterly winds bringing some moisture in from Lake Huron. However, unlike the last few night, the generally-drier air mass will prevent the development of any flurries or drizzle, and we're unlikely to see the same condensation on the roads into Friday morning. Variably cloudy skies will lead to quiet conditions overall.
Temperatures will take a chillier turn, especially in areas that experience more clearing. Lows will drop into the low and middle 20s with a NNE wind at 6-12 mph.
Friday
Variably cloudy skies will continue on Friday, affording us intervals of clouds and sunshine from time to time. Beyond that, all quiet yet again! Highs will range from the low to mid 30s, with NNE winds persisting at 6-12 mph.
Skies will then clear nicely on Friday night, allowing low temperatures to fall to seasonal averages for the first time all week. Expect lows in the upper teens, with a north wind at 5-10 mph.
