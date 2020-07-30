The end of July will be a far cry from how the month began. Hot and humid will be replaced by warm and pleasant.
Tonight
For the very select few of us who have encountered pop up showers, those will dissipate quickly this evening. clear to partly cloudy skies will take over after sunset, for what will be another very pleasant overnight period.
Lows will take a dip to the upper 50s, granting us another good opportunity to open up the windows and keep the air conditioning off. NE winds at 5-10 mph overnight.
Friday
We'll bring the work week and the month of July to a beautiful close on Friday. High pressure continuing to edge in from the high Plains will keep sunshine plentiful in our skies, but like Thursday, there will be a very small chance for an isolated shower or two. These will create little disruption to any of your Friday plans, but you'll want to keep an eye out all the same.
Temperatures will remain pleasantly warm in the upper 70s and low 80s, with a pleasant NE wind at 5-15 mph.
