Good evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope that you've enjoyed the weekend.
After a few light showers to end the weekend, our forecast is trending mainly dry going into the new week.
Temperatures stay comfortable to end out September too.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening/Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will hold for the rest of the evening into the overnight hours. A few light showers will be the worst of it going into the later evening. Any shower activity is expected to wrap up past midnight.
Lows will be a touch warmer compared to last night as a result of more clouds tonight; settling in the low to mid 50s. Southwest winds will still be somewhat brisk between 5-15 mph, gusting to 20+ mph at times.
Monday
We could sneak in some early rays of sunshine to start the day Monday. Temperatures out the door will hold in the 50s; enough for a light jacket.
Clouds will be on the increase again going into Monday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies as the end result. A weak cold front will move from the NW to SE throughout the day. The low-end chance for a shower will hold, but with plenty of mid-level dry air in play, most should stay dry as a result.
High temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s by the afternoon with a southwest wind near 5-15 mph gusting to 20+ mph at times. Winds eventually shift to the northeast as the cold front passes through.
Clouds behind the cold front will begin to decrease going into the later evening and overnight hours.
Lows Monday night drop back near 50 going into Tuesday morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
